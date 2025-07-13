Suryakumar Yadav's one-word description of Rohit Sharma leaves internet in splits | Watch Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav recently went viral after he gave a fitting description to India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma in one word during an interview with former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

New Delhi:

There is no doubt about the fact that the Indian team is full of different personalities. From Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah to Rishabh Pant, the Men in Blue boast many different characters in their squad. However, none of them stay as memorable and go viral as often as India’s ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma.

Known for explosive batting on the pitch, Rohit Sharma is also known for his playful and forgetful behaviour off the pitch. The veteran batter has often gone viral for his antics off the pitch. Furthermore, Rohit is also known for sharing a strong camaraderie with his teammates, and the same was on full display in one of the videos on former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s podcast, ‘Who’s the boss,’ where he was interviewing Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Shetty.

In the video, Harbhajan Singh asked Suryakumar Yadav to describe his India teammates in one word, and when Rohit Sharma was named, Surya was quick to brand him “bhoola” (forgetful). Over the years, many players have shared instances where Rohit Sharma has forgotten a plethora of things during a series.

Surya’s wife mimics Rohit’s way of talking

Furthermore, in the same interview, Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha, was also seen talking about Rohit Sharma’s unique way of talking. In one of the segments on the podcast, the couple was given some lines to imitate in the style of famous personalities. Devisha went on to mimic Rohit’s way of talking that left everyone in splits.

“Woh chabane ka aur woh udane ka” (Chew that and throw that), Devisha quipped. The same saw the trio of Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, and Suryakumar Yadav burst out in laughter as Devisha nailed Rohit’s way of talking in a fun moment.