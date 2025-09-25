Suryakumar Yadav's disastrous form raises growing alarm over captaincy future in T20I cricket Suryakumar Yadav’s poor form continues, scoring just 87 runs in 9 T20Is in 2025, raising concerns over his form. Despite leading India to the Asia Cup final, his spot is under scrutiny due to this. He managed only 59 runs in 5 matches in the ongoing tournament.

Dubai:

While Suryakumar Yadav has impressed as India’s T20I captain, questions are mounting over his personal form with the bat. Under his leadership, India have enjoyed considerable success, winning 22 out of 27 matches, but the 35-year-old’s recent performances raise concerns about his place in the playing XI.

In 2025 alone, Suryakumar has managed just 87 runs in nine T20I innings at a modest strike rate of 112.98. Despite his tactical acumen and calm leadership, his lack of runs is becoming increasingly difficult to overlook, especially with competition intensifying for spots in the top order.

Interestingly, the contrast between his international form and IPL performance has been stark. Playing for Mumbai Indians without the burden of captaincy, Suryakumar was at his fluent best in the 2025 IPL, racking up 717 runs across 16 matches. That explosive form, however, has not translated to the international stage, where expectations remain high.

His struggles have continued into the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 as well, where he has managed just 59 runs across five matches. With India eyeing long-term stability in the T20I setup, particularly ahead of major tournaments, Suryakumar’s place and leadership role could come under serious review if his form doesn’t improve soon.

India book tickets for Asia Cup final

India defeated Bangladesh by 41 runs to confirm their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Abhishek Sharma was once again the star with the bat, smacking 75 runs off 37 balls. Courtesy of his blistering knock, India posted 168 runs on the board in the first innings. Meanwhile, wholesome changes were made in the batting unit and that affected India’s performance as four of the middle order batters played at a strike rate of less than 100.

When it came to the chase, the Indian spinners once again dominated as Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets and Varun Chakravarthy registered two. Jasprit Bumrah also picked up two to secure the win. With that, Suryakumar has reached his first major final as captain.