Vikram Doraiswami appointed India's next Ambassador to China | All you need to know about him

New Delhi:

Senior Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Vikram K Doraiswami has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to China, announced the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. The development comes at a time when New Delhi and Beijing are trying to improve the ties between them following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh.

"Shri Vikram K Doraiswami (IFS:1992), presently High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the People's Republic of China. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a release.

Who is Vikram K Doraswami?

A 1992 IFS officer, Doraswami has done his master's in history from the Delhi University (DU). Before joining the IFS, Doraswami had worked as a journalist for a year. His first assignment was in May 1994 when he was posted as a Third Secretary to Hong Kong. There, he earned an elective diploma in Chinese from the New Asia Yale-in-Asia Language School.

In September 1996, he moved to Beijing for a four-year tenure. Following this, he was made the Deputy Chief of Protocol (ceremonials) at the MEA. Doraswami, who can speak multiple languages including Mandarin, French and Korean, has also served in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and was also a private secretary to the prime minister.

In July 2011, he returned to Delhi to serve as the head of the division for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). For two years from October 2012 to October 2014, Doraswami served as the joint secretary of the Americas Division of the MEA.

In October 2014, he was made the Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan. In April 2015, Doraswami was made India's envoy to the Republic of Korea in April 2015. In July 2018, he was posted to New Delhi where he served as head of the Bangladesh and Myanmar division.

From October 2020 to September 2022, Doraswami served as the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh. He assumed charge as the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom on 23 September 2022.