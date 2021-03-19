'Not really disappointed because..': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on controversial dismissal in 4th T20I

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suryakumar Yadav scored 57 off 31 deliveries but the catch to dismiss the batsman remained a point of dispute for many.

Suryakumar Yadav made a stellar outing in his first opportunity with the bat during the fourth T20I against England in Ahmedabad. Suryakumar scored 57 in merely 31 deliveries, smashing six fours and three sixes during his innings.

The right-handed batsman slammed a six off his very first ball against Jofra Archer.

He was named the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock and in the post-match press conference, Suryakumar said that he was happy with how he scored during the fourth T20I.

"Very happy with the way the things went outside. My plan was really clear when I went out to bat. I have seen Archer in the last two-three seasons in the IPL, I watched all of his games, whenever a new batsman comes in, what plans he has, obviously I had my plans as well," said Suryakumar.

The innings from the 30-year-old batsman was cut short after a controversial third umpire decision led to his dismissal. He was caught on the boundary line by Dawid Malan but the legality of the catch remained a point of dispute for many, with the third umpire eventually adjudging it out due to lack of conclusive evidence.

"It was a great opportunity for me to bat at number three for India. Yeah, I knew he will come a little short at me, I am really happy with the way things went. Regarding my dismissal, not really disappointed because few things are not in my control. Things that are in my control, I try to control that and things outside that, are not in my hands," Yadav said.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli also expressed disappointment over third umpire's call that saw the dismissal of a well-set Suryakumar Yadav and said that the soft signal should be done away with.

"There was an instance during the Test series when I was next to Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) and he clearly caught the ball but he wasn't sure so we went upstairs. If it is a half and half effort and the fielder is in doubt, there is no way the umpire from square leg can see it clearly. The soft signal becomes important and it becomes tricky," said Kohli when asked about it and called for something radical to replace the soft signal.

"I don't know why there can't be an 'I don't know' call with the umpires as well. It is similar to umpire's call as well. These are decisions that can change the course of the game, especially in these big games. We were at the receiving end today, and tomorrow it could be some other team. You want these ironed out and keep the game really simple. It isn't ideal in high pressure games and have a lot of clarity on the field," he added.