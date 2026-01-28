Suryakumar Yadav makes gains in ICC rankings after returning to form, Hardik, Dube also rise Suryakumar Yadav surged back into the top 10 of the ICC T20I batting rankings, climbing five places to seventh after back-to-back unbeaten half-centuries against New Zealand.

New Delhi:

India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav made strong strides in the ICC rankings as per the latest update on Wednesday, January 28. Following his strong half-centuries in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, SKY gained five spots in the rankings for the T20I batters to jump to the seventh spot.

Surya has found his form back ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Following a dry-patch of over a year, Surya hit his first fifty since October 2024 in the second T20I against New Zealand on Friday, January 23. SKY smashed an unbeaten 82 as India went on to chase 209 in the second clash. He then backed his 82 with another unbeaten 57 in the third clash. These two knocks saw him enter the top 10 again.

Hardik, Dube also gain places in rankings

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube have also made strides in the T20I rankings for the all-rounders. Hardik has moved a spot up to third following his four wickets in the three T20Is against the Kiwis and his 42 in the opening game.

Dube is up six places to No.11 in the all-rounders' list after his 36* and 18 with the bat and three wickets with the ball.

Players from other teams have also made notable gains after a busy period of T20I action worldwide. South Africa’s Aiden Markram climbed nine places to 20th, West Indies power-hitter Brandon King surged 15 spots to joint 35th, and New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips jumped 18 places to 44th in the latest T20I batting rankings.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman climbed five places to ninth, South Africa pacer Corbin Bosch rose eight spots to 32nd, and West Indies seamer Matthew Forde surged 19 places to joint 47th in the latest T20I bowling rankings. Meanwhile, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee (up two places to joint sixth) and Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai (up three spots to joint sixth) feature among the biggest movers in the T20I all-rounders’ list.