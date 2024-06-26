Suryakumar Yadav loses his top spot in latest ICC T20I rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav

India's Suryakumar Yadav has slipped to the second position in the latest ICC T20I rankings with Australia's opener Travis Head replacing him at the numero uno spot. Head enjoyed a brilliant T20 World Cup before Australia got knocked out as the left-handed batter smashed 255 runs in seven outings including a 76-run knock in the losing cause against India.

In the last week since the last update in the rankings, Head's scores read 31 vs Bangladesh, 0 vs Afghanistan and 76 vs India. On the other hand, Surya's scores read 53 vs Afghanistan, 6 vs Bangladesh and 31 vs Australia and it seems a failure against the Tigers hurt him the most. However, Surya has a chance of regaining his top spot within a week as Head is only two points ahead of him and won't be playing any of the upcoming matches in the next week while Suryakumar will get to play at least the semifinal against England and one more game if India wins it.

With Head climbing four places, Phil Salt, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam all slipped a place each in the rankings. Also, the only other Indian in the top 10 apart from Surya remains Yashasvi Jaiswal who hasn't played a single game in the T20 World Cup 2024 and is at the seventh place with 672 rating points.

The new entrant in the top 10 batters is Johnson Charles of West Indies and is at the 10th place with South Africa's Reeza Hendricks dropping out following constant failures in the mega event. As for other Indian batters, Rohit Sharma has jumped 13 places and is now at 38th position following his 92-run knock against Australia. His other scores in the Super 8 matches were 8 and 23 against Afghanistan and Bangladesh respectively.

ICC T20I Rankings for Batters