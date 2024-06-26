Wednesday, June 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Suryakumar Yadav loses his top spot in latest ICC T20I rankings

Suryakumar Yadav loses his top spot in latest ICC T20I rankings

India's best T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav has lost his top spot in the latest ICC rankings. With the T20 World Cup in progress, there have been a lot of changes in the rankings this month especially in the top 10 slots. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the only other Indian batter in top 10.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2024 13:50 IST
T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav

India's Suryakumar Yadav has slipped to the second position in the latest ICC T20I rankings with Australia's opener Travis Head replacing him at the numero uno spot. Head enjoyed a brilliant T20 World Cup before Australia got  knocked out as the left-handed batter smashed 255 runs in seven outings including a 76-run knock in the losing cause against India.

In the last week since the last update in the rankings, Head's scores read 31 vs Bangladesh, 0 vs Afghanistan and 76 vs India. On the other hand, Surya's scores read 53 vs Afghanistan, 6 vs Bangladesh and 31 vs Australia and it seems a failure against the Tigers hurt him the most. However, Surya has a chance of regaining his top spot within a week as Head is only two points ahead of him and won't be playing any of the upcoming matches in the next week while Suryakumar will get to play at least the semifinal against England and one more game if India wins it.

With Head climbing four places, Phil Salt, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam all slipped a place each in the rankings. Also, the only other Indian in the top 10 apart from Surya remains Yashasvi Jaiswal who hasn't played a single game in the T20 World Cup 2024 and is at the seventh place with 672 rating points.

The new entrant in the top 10 batters is Johnson Charles of West Indies and is at the 10th place with South Africa's Reeza Hendricks dropping out following constant failures in the mega event. As for other Indian batters, Rohit Sharma has jumped 13 places and is now at 38th position following his 92-run knock against Australia. His other scores in the Super 8 matches were 8 and 23 against Afghanistan and Bangladesh respectively.

Related Stories
Great white-ball innings: Ex-England captain hails India's mindset shift post 2022 semis loss

Great white-ball innings: Ex-England captain hails India's mindset shift post 2022 semis loss

SA vs AFG Pitch Report - T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface in Trinidad play for 1st semifinal?

SA vs AFG Pitch Report - T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface in Trinidad play for 1st semifinal?

Hanuma Vihari commits to Andhra in a U-turn after vowing to 'never play again' for his state side

Hanuma Vihari commits to Andhra in a U-turn after vowing to 'never play again' for his state side

ICC T20I Rankings for Batters

Rank Player Points
1 Travis Head 844
2 Suryakumar Yadav 842
3 Phil Salt 816
4 Babar Azam 755
5 Mohammad Rizwan 746
6 Jos Buttler 716
7 Yashasvi Jaiswal 672
8 Aiden Markram 659
9 Brandon King 656
10 Johnson Charles 655
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement