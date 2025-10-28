Suryakumar Yadav embraces selection challenges for T20Is vs Australia, speaks about his lean patch India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav said team selection is tough due to many strong options, but praised the squad’s unity and focus on winning. Unfazed by his recent poor form, he stressed working hard for team goals and taking things one game at a time.

Canberra:

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has welcomed the selection dilemmas facing the team ahead of the first match against Australia in Canberra, saying the abundance of talent across roles is a positive sign for Indian cricket.

With several players vying for limited spots in the playing XI, Suryakumar admitted that narrowing the squad down to 15 can be tricky, but credited the team culture for keeping everyone focused on the larger goal. He highlighted that the players are flexible and can bat anywhere in the middle as the team management isn’t concerned about the combination, as the only goal is to get the job done.

“It's a good headache to have so many options, [whether] fast bowlers, [or] spinners. From the top to No. 7, everyone is flexible; anyone can bat anywhere. It is a little difficult during squad selection, but in this team, the atmosphere is such that everyone knows that the goal is to win,” Suryakumar said ahead of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra.

“If we want to win the match, then never mind the combination. So, even if someone has done well in the last two matches, but he is not fitting in the combination for the next game - for example, if we want to play an extra spinner or play an allrounder instead of a fast bowler - the player understands. We have reached that situation,” he added.

Suryakumar speaks about his poor form

The 35-year-old skipper, who endured a lean patch during the recent Asia Cup 2025 with just 72 runs in seven innings, said he remains unfazed by his form. Instead, his focus is firmly on contributing to the team’s success and maintaining a positive mindset. He spoke about taking one game at a time and batting according to the situation.

“I feel I have been working really hard. I have had good few sessions back home, good two to three sessions here, so I am in a good space. I think that is really important… runs, it will come eventually but I think working hard towards the team goal, it's more important what team wants from you in different situations. I take one game at a time, and if it starts, then I think it will be a good thing,” he said.