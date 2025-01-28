Suryakumar Yadav credits Adil Rashid after India's defeat to England in Rajkot

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Adil Rashid and Phil Salt

Adil Rashid sucked the life out of the chase by the Indian batters in the third T20I in Rajkot. Chasing 172 runs, the Men in Blue managed a decent start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Nevertheless, they were in the hunt before Rashid picked up the ball and delivered a masterclass. The England spinner maintained the right line and length and the Indian batters struggled to pick his deliveries, resulting in a 26-run defeat.

Rashid picked up only one wicket, that is of Tilak Varma and conceded only 15 runs in four overs. He put pressure on the Indian batters and that forced them to take on the other bowlers but eventually, the hosts kept losing wickets one after the other. After the match, captain Suryakumar Yadav lauded Rashid for his brilliance and noted that the spinner didn’t allow them to rotate the strike, which pressurized the Indian players.

“I felt there would be little dew later in the day. I feel we had the game in our hands when Hardik and Axar were batting. Credit goes to Adil Rashid, he bowled really well. That's why he is a world class bowler. He didn't allow us to rotate the strike. That's why we had a lot of spinners in our side as well. We always learn something from a T20 game. We got to learn from the batting point of view. Got to go back to the drawing board and learn from our mistakes,” Yadav said in the post-match presentation.

England captain Jos Buttler also credited the bowlers for being extremely effective in Rajkot. He mentioned that the players adapted to the role nicely and added that the team is fortunate to have someone like Rashid.

“The guys bowled really well, was nice to show-off their skills. Not about how fast they can bowl, but how well they can adapt to the wicket. He's the most important player in our team, we are fortunate to have Rashid in the team. He has all variations. Jofra is consistent, he won't go for sixes often, but he will come back for sure if he does,” Buttler said.