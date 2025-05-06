Suryakumar Yadav creates history for Mumbai Indians, shatters Sachin Tendulkar's MI record Suryakumar Yadav registered a historic record for Mumbai Indians during their clash against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium. Surya has shattered a massive record of Sachin Tendulkar as he continues to register milestones in the tournament.

New Delhi:

Suryakumar Yadav has created history for Mumbai Indians during his team's clash against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2025 on Tuesday, May 6. Suryakumar, who has been in impressive touch in IPL 2025, has now shattered a historic record of Sachin Tendulkar for MI.

SKY had already created a bit of history in his team's previous clash against the Rajasthan Royals when he hit his 11th consecutive 25+ score in the IPL. He has now achieved more glory for MI.

SKY has crossed 500 runs in IPL 2025 with his 35-run knock in the clash against GT at Wankhede, Mumbai. This was the third time that SKY has crossed 500 in a season, which is now the most for Mumbai Indians, one more than Sachin Tendulkar and Quinton De Kock.

SKY crossed the 500-run mark in 2018, 2023 and 2025 for MI, while Sachin had 500-plus seasons in 2010 and 2011. De Kock had scored 500+ runs in 2019 and 2020.

Most 500+ seasons for Mumbai Indians in IPL:

Suryakumar Yadav: 3 times (2018, 2023, 2025)

Sachin Tendulkar: 2 times (2010, 2011)

Quinton de Kock: 2 times (2019, 2020)

Surya has played for MI and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian cash-rich league. He featured for MI in 2012 and 2013 before making a switch to KKR, for whom he played from 2014 to 2017. He returned to MI in 2018 and has been an integral part of the franchise ever since.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians were asked to bat first after GT skipper Shubman Gill had won the toss. Gill had confirmed that Washington Sundar had made way for Arshad Khan, while Kagiso Rabada missed out despite being available for selection post serving his one-month suspension.

"We will bowl first. I don't think the wicket will change much, got to have a total on the board and then chase it. It's all about delivering our best as a team. We have one change. Arshad comes back for Sundar. Rabada is back (in the squad), but he will need a few practice sessions and a few games to get back in his groove. We are fortunate that we can use Kishore when needed. We have 6-7 bowling options," Gill said at the toss.