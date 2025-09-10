Suryakumar Yadav calls back Junaid Siddique after being given out! Here's what happened in IND vs UAE: Watch In the Asia Cup match between India and UAE, Junaid Siddique was nearly run out after being distracted by a loose towel on the bowler. India withdrew the appeal, showing sportsmanship and allowing Siddique to continue at the crease.

Dubai:

In an interesting incident during the Asia Cup match between India and UAE, Junaid Siddique narrowly escaped a run-out after being distracted by a loose towel on the field. At 12.3 overs, Shivam Dube bowled a short delivery to Siddique, who attempted a pull shot but missed. Amid the play, Siddique pointed toward a towel that had come off the bowler while running in to bowl.

Meanwhile, the Indian team quickly appealed for a run-out, and the third umpire was called upon after a direct hit from square leg. Replays showed Siddique was outside the crease when the ball hit the stumps, and the screen flashed "OUT." However, India withdrew the appeal, acknowledging Siddique was distracted by the towel and unfairly caught off guard.

The decision highlighted the spirit of the gam. The match resumed with Siddique safely on strike, but the bowler couldn’t continue for long. Dube eventually picked up the wicket, as Siddique departed without opening his tally.

India bundle UAE for 57 runs

UAE registered the second-lowest score ever in Asia Cup history. They made only 57 runs in the first innings against India and the Men in Blue will be hoping to chase it down in the powerplay itself. On the other hand, this is also the lowest total by a team against India in T20I cricket history.

The bowlers had a perfect night, with Kuldeep Yadav picking four wickets, Shivam Dube three, and Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah picking one each.

Playing XIs of India and UAE

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh