Suryakumar Yadav breaks all-time T20 World record, registers never-seen-before feat during MI vs PBKS IPL 2025 Suryakumar Yadav has created a world record in T20 cricket during Mumbai Indians' clash against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2025. SKY has achieved a never-seen-before milestone in T20 cricket as he keeps showing his insane consistency.

Mumbai Indians veteran Suryakumar Yadav has shattered a world record in T20 cricket during his team's IPL 2025 clash against Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, May 26. SKY has achieved a never-seen-before record in T20 cricket during his team's last league stage match of the tournament.

SKY, who has been unbelievably consistent in IPL 2025, has now hit the 14th consecutive score of over 25 in T20 cricket. He has shattered the world record for most consecutive scores of over 25 in the format, going past the previous record of Temba Bavuma, who had 13 such consecutive scores.

SKY reached the milestone in the ninth over when he sliced Kyle Jamieson for a four on the last ball of the over.

