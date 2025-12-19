'Surya the batter is missing': India T20I captain's honest take on form after South Africa series win Suryakumar Yadav has been off colour with the bat as he had a horrid run with the bat in T20Is in 2025. After India's win over South Africa, the T20I captain spoke on his form and admitted that 'Surya the batter is missing'.

New Delhi:

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav spoke on his barren run in T20Is after the team completed a spectacular series win over South Africa.

The Indian team defeated the Proteas in the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by 30 runs to clinch the series 3-1, with one match in Lucknow called off due to excessive fog.

Suryakumar has been out of form for a long time now and ended the year with another poor outing in the format. He was dismissed for five in the final T20I before mistiming one and getting caught.

SKY, who had two stellar years in T20Is in 2022 and 2023, now had his first year in which he did not score a fifty in the format, tallying just 218 runs in 19 innings at an average of 13.62 and a strike rate of 123.16. His highest score in the year was the unbeaten 47 he made against Pakistan in the first of the three clashes in the Asia Cup 2025.

After India's win in Ahmedabad, SKY spoke on his form and admitted that he, as a batter, is missing. "The brand of cricket we wanted to play was the same; the result is in front of us. This [intent-laden effort] was missing; glad we were able to replicate. Wanted to bowl Bumrah one over in PP, one in the middle post-drinks and then in the end.

"We were challenged, but this game is about how you come back. Good challenging series, we did what we could. The only thing is we couldn't find Surya the batter, I think he's missing somewhere. But he'll come back strong. As a leader, very pleased with how the series went," Surya said during the post-match presentation.

Hardik named Player of the Match, Varun bags Series honour

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was named the Player of the Match for his blistering 63 from 25 balls, laced with five fours and as many sixes. While Hardik won the Player of the Match, Varun Chakravarthy bagged the Player of the Series honour for taking 10 wickets in four innings.