Suresh Raina picks three key players for India during home season and Australia series | Exclusive

India are set to return to international cricket after a rare gap of 40 days on September 19 and their first challenge will be Bangladesh who are coming off a 2-0 series win over Pakistan away from home. This is a massive Test season for India as they will play two Tests against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand at home and then tour Australia for five Tests that will culminate their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for the third edition.

Fitness and workload management of first-choice players will be very important for the team during this period. The new coaching staff will also have to ensure that their gun players remain fresh for the Australia series where India have won on the last two occasions and are aiming for a hattrick of series wins down under.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Suresh Raina has picked three players who will be key for the team over the course of the next 10 Test matches that India will play. According to him, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Virat Kohli's form will be extremely important to the team led by Rohit Sharma.

"I think Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli will be key for India over the next 10 Tests. Among young players, I would pick Shubman Gill who will be looking to make an impression as well," Raina said while exclusively speaking to India TV at an event in Delhi.

Moreover, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder is also excited to watch Yashasvi Jaiswal, especially in Australia where he will be playing for the first time. "Yashasvi Jaiswal will also be important for India especially in BGT. He is a good player and is in good form," Raina added. Jaiswal plundered 712 runs at an average of 89 in nine innings against England earlier this year at home and also smashed a double century.