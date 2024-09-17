Suresh Raina picks India's next Test captain after Rohit Sharma | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suresh Raina picks who can replace Rohit Sharma as captain in Tests.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has picked who can be the next Test captain of the Indian team after Rohit Sharma. Rohit has recently led India to the T20 World Cup glory in the USA and West Indies, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC title. The Indian skipper called it time to his T20I career after the victory over South Africa in the final in June 2024.

With Rohit getting older with time, it is sure he would bid adieu to the rest of the two formats as well at some point of time. And then comes a big question of who will replace the veteran skipper at the helm.

Former all-rounder and Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina has predicted who might take Rohit's captaincy role in the Test format. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Raina predicted that KL Rahul can be the next captain of the Test format. "You never know, KL Rahul might be the next captain (after Rohit). After him Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are also there," Raina told India TV.

Rahul's record as India's captain

It is worth noting that captaincy or leadership is not something new for Rahul. He has led the Indian team in the past and has been part of the leadership group for some time now. Rahul has led India in three Test matches, 12 ODIs and one T20I.

While the sample size is short, he has tasted wins in all three formats as a skipper. Rahul has won two Tests, the only T20I and eight ODIs as captain of the Indian team.

Rahul's record as captain in Numbers:

Format Matches captained Matches won Matches Lost Drawn games No result Tests 3 2 1 0 0 ODIs 12 8 4 0 0 T20Is 1 1 0 0 0

Rahul's batting performance as captain:

Matches Runs Average Highest score 3 Test matches 115 19.16 50 12 ODIs 302 33.55 58* 1 T20I 62 62 62

Rahul set to return to the Test format, gets Rohit's backing

Rahul is set to make a return to the Indian Test team after missing four Test matches out of the five against England in the year. He played only the first Test match in Hyderabad before missing the next four due to a quadriceps injury.

The Karnataka batter has shown his mettle with the bat in tough conditions time and again. Apart from his 86 in his final Test, the right-handed batter scored a century in India's Test tour of South Africa in late 2023. His Test ton at Lord's in 2021 is still afresh in the minds of the Indian fans.

During a press conference ahead of the India vs Bangladesh Test series, Rohit has backed Rahul, highlighting the quality that he brings to the table. "We all know the quality of Rahul, he has got the talent - it's important we give clear message - since he cameback, he scored a Hundred in South Africa, 80+ in Hyderabad then unfortunately got injured - I don't see any reason why he can't flourish in Tests," Rohit said in a press conference.

Watch Raina's exclusive interview here: