Sunrisers Hyderabad win first-ever match in Chennai, break losing streak in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a rough IPL 2025. The Pat Cummins-led side lost six out of eight matches, which made it a do-or-die game against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In the game, they played to their merit, counted on the positives and got the job done, beating CSK by five wickets. Interestingly, it was also SRH’s first-ever victory in Chennai, and it arrived at the right time, as with the win, the team remains alive in the playoffs race.

Batting first, CSK had a rough start, as SK Rasheed departed for a golden duck. Mohammed Shami gave the first blow, and soon after that, Sam Curran followed suit. 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre looked in good touch before being dismissed for 30 runs off 19 deliveries. After his dismissal, things got complicated but Dewald Brevis kept them in the hunt. The 21-year-old made his debut for CSK and made 42 runs off 25 balls and that was the highlight for CSK in the entire match.

Courtesy of his knock, Chennai posted 154 runs in the first innings, which was never enough. Harshal Patel was the star with the ball, picking up four wickets while Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat picked up two wickets each.

When it came to the chase, CSK got rid of Abhishek Sharma early but they failed to keep up with the momentum. Ishan Kishan and Travis Head stitched a decent partnership and that set the momentum for SRH. Kishan, who was having a poor season so far, made 44 runs off 34 balls and that kept Hyderabad in the hunt. In the middle, they lost their way, but Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy played some good cricket to win them the match. They stitched a 49-run partnership as SRH won the match rather comfortably.