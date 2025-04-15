Sunil Narine sets new IPL record despite KKR's defeat to PBKS Sunil Narine set the record for most wickets by any cricketer against a single opponent in IPL history. The legendary spinner surpassed Umesh Yadav with his two-wicket haul against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Chandigarh:

Legendary spinner Sunil Narine clinched two wickets against Punjab Kings to become the cricketer with the most dismissals against a team in IPL history. Umesh Yadav with 35 wickets against Punjab had the lead but Narine surpassed him on Tuesday, April 15 with his brilliant spell off 14 runs in three overs.

Courtesy of his terrific spell and partnership with Varun Chakaravarthy, who also clinched two, Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Punjab to 111 runs in the ongoing IPL 2025. Harshit Rana picked up three wickets and with that, the defending champions were optimistic of picking up two comfortable points.

However, in the second innings, KKR lost two quick wickets of Quinton de Kock and Narine and things looked slightly worrying for them. Nevertheless, captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi managed to keep going and stitched a 55-run partnership before the prior departed for 17 runs.

Since then, nothing went right for the visitors. The wickets fell like a house of cards and nothing seemed to be working for them in the middle. They were heavily troubled by Yuzvendra Chahal’s wrath, who picked up four wickets in the middle. Courtesy of his brilliant spell, KKR were bundled for only 111 runs and helped PBKS register a 16-run win.

After the win, Shreyas mentioned that it was hard for him to express in words and analysed how the surface had variable bounce and it was important for them to act accordingly in the second innings.

“It is hard to express in words. I was just backing my instincts. I saw the ball turn a bit, asked Yuzi to control his breathing a bit. We needed to be attacking and the right players were in the right places. It is tough to talk right now and such wins make it special. I personally felt, when I went out to bat, I faced two balls - one stayed low and one hit the bottom of the bat, people were finding it difficult to sweep. There was variable bounce in the wicket,” Shreyas said in the post-match presentation.