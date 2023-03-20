Sunil Narine picks seven wickets for 0 runs in club game ahead of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine seems to be in great form ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of his travel to India, the cricketer featured in the T&T Cricket Board Premiership Division 1 game between Queen's Park Cricket Club I against Clarke Road United in Port of Spain. Featuring for the Queen's Park CC, Narine shone with the ball stunning the opposition. The spinner bowled seven overs, all maidens, and picked up seven wickets without conceding even a single run. Thanks to his spell, Clarke Road United were skittled for just 76 runs batting first.

Narine has been in superb form with the ball in the tournament. Before this game, he had picked 31 wickets in three matches and his latest figures must be a great news for the KKR franchise for whom he will turn up in IPL 2023. Coming back to the match, apart from Narine, Jon Russ Jaggesar and Sion Hacket picked up remaining three wickets as the batting team got bowled out in just 24 overs. In response, the Queen's Park Cricket Club batted superbly before declaring for a total of 268 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Interestingly, it has been reported that Narine was to jet off to India but his flight got delayed and he ended up playing the said game. Narine will be confident of doing well in IPL 2023 now and it remains to be seen how he performs with the bat as well. In T20 league cricket, he didn't have a great time leading the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the inaugural edition of ILT20.

As far as KKR are concerned, they will be starting their campaign in the cash-rich league on April 1 Punjab Kings in Mohali. KKR are fretting over their skipper Shreyas Iyer who sustained back injury during the Test series against Australia. The franchise is still waiting for an update on his fitness and haven't yet zeroed in on any stand-in captain for now.

