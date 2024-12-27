Friday, December 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sunil Gavaskar slams Australian media for labelling Virat Kohli 'clown' after altercation with Sam Konstas

Sunil Gavaskar slams Australian media for labelling Virat Kohli 'clown' after altercation with Sam Konstas

Virat Kohli got physical with Sam Konstas barging into the latter's shoulder on the first morning of the Boxing Day Test. He was penalised 20% of his match fee for his actions but Australian media called him 'clown' and Sunil Gavaskar isn't pleased one bit with it.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Dec 27, 2024 14:23 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 14:23 IST
IND vs AUS
Image Source : GETTY Sunil Gavaskar (left) and Virat Kohli (arguing with Sam Konstas)

Sunil Gavaskar isn't pleased with the Australian media for labelling Virat Kohli as a 'clown' after his altercation with Sam Konstas on the opening day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test. For the unversed, Kohli, in an attempt to sledge the 19-year-old debutant, barged his shoulder into him and was also penalised for the same.

ICC match referee Andy Pycroft deemed his actions inappropriate and fined 20% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He was also handed a demerit point. However, the Australian media made the mountain of a molehill labelling the legendary Indian cricketer 'clown' in the newspaper the very next morning. Gavaskar wasn't happy with it and expressed his displeasure as well. He reckoned that Kohli is one of the greatest ever in the game and after ICC punished, there was no need for the media to create any ruckus.

"The kind of legacy Virat Kohli has created, He is one of the Greatest Ever to play this game in the history. You can't do these things against him," Gavaskar said. The crowd was also constantly teasing Kohli after the incident with Konstas during India's fielding. The Indian batter was also booed after he got out late on Day 2 after scoring 36 runs off 86 deliveries with four fours to his name.

Meanwhile, Australia are dominating the Boxing Day Test with India succumbing to a good position in the last 30 minutes of the day. They collapsed from being 153/2 to 159/5 in a space of 21 deliveries much to the disappointment of the Indian fans. The visitors finished the day on 164/5 in response to Australia's 474 in the first innings. Steve Smith was the hero for them smashing his 34th Test century earlier in the day.

Related Stories
'What did you do wrong?': Lyon sledges KL Rahul, takes dig at India's decision to demote him - WATCH

'What did you do wrong?': Lyon sledges KL Rahul, takes dig at India's decision to demote him - WATCH

WATCH: Jaiswal-Kohli's avoidable mix-up results in opener getting run-out, misses out on a ton

WATCH: Jaiswal-Kohli's avoidable mix-up results in opener getting run-out, misses out on a ton

Deepti Sharma creates history with six-wicket haul against West Indies in 3rd ODI

Deepti Sharma creates history with six-wicket haul against West Indies in 3rd ODI

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement