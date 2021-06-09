Image Source : TWITTER/IMVKOHLI 'Sun brings out smiles!': Virat Kohli shares picture with Gill, Pujara during training session

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared a picture with teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill as the Indian team continues training in the United Kingdom.

Team India will return to action in the longest format of the game on June 18, when the side takes on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Kohli wrote, "The sun brings out smiles @RealShubmanGill @cheteshwar1."

The Indian team is currently staying in the hotel facility at Southampton's Rose Bowl Stadium.

Following the WTC final, the Indian team will face England in a five-match Test series starting August 4 in Nottingham.

India have traveled with an extended 20-member squad for WTC final and subsequent series against England keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

Another squad of Team India is expected to be announced next week for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. India will take on the island nation in three ODIs and as many T20Is.