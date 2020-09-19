Stuart Binny, Mayanti Langer blessed with baby boy; share picture

Image Source : TWITTER/MAYANTILANGER_B Indian cricketer Stuart Binny and television host Mayanti Langer have been blessed with a baby boy.

Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny and his wife, television host Mayanti Langer are blessed with a baby boy. Langer took to her official social media account to share the news.

""So I’m going to love watching the IPL @StarSportsIndia all the best to the team @jatinsapru @suhailchandhok @cricketaakash @SanjanaGanesan @ProfDeano @scottbstyris @BrettLee_58 @Sanjog_G and the full gang!!" she wrote.

In a note attached with the picture, she also thanked the Star Sports India.

Stuart Binny has represented India in 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is. He's most prominently known for his incredible bowling figures of 6/4 against Bangladesh in 2014, which helped India defend a score of 105.

Mayanti Langer, meanwhile, is one of the most prominent hosts in the sports industry. She has been a regular feature during the matches in India, and even in the Indian Premier League.

