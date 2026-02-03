Steve Smith signed by new franchise in PSL after T20 World Cup 2026 snub Steve Smith is set to make his maiden appearance in the Pakistan Super League after being picked by Sialkot Stallionz, the new franchise in the tournament. Smith was recently snubbed in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Australian veteran Steve Smith has been signed as marquee player by Pakistan Super League's new franchise Sialkot Stallionz after his snub from the T20 World Cup 2026.

Smith, who was in brilliant touch in the Big Bash League 2025/26, is set to make his maiden appearance in the PSL after having missed the 2019 season due to injury when he was picked in 2019. Smith looks to make a return to the Australian T20 side as he aims to keep his Olympics dream alive. He last played the format for his national side in 2024.

Meanwhile, Smith will now be playing in the PSL with new franchise Sialkot Stallionz, who are coached by former Aussie skipper Tim Paine. Paine was announced the coach of the franchise last month. Meanwhile, David Warner will likely enter the PSL auction.

The upcoming PSL will be played from March 26 to May 3 and, for the second time in a row, will be clashing with the superior Indian Premier League, that will run from March 26 to May 31. Smith was not picked in the IPL 2025 auction as he found no bidders at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Meanwhile, Smith has been in stellar form of late as he was the leading run-scorer for the finalists, Sydney Sixers, with 299 runs to his name in six innings. He struck a century and two half-tons in the recently-concluded season.

Despite this run, the former Aussie skipper was not picked in the T20 World Cup 2026. Smith had opened up on his future plans, not looking at the World Cup and having the Olympics in his sights.

"I always want to play for Australia in big tournaments. But I think that ship's sailed. I reckon they've got two opening batters that are doing pretty well. I'm relaxed doing what I can here and having some fun," Steve Smith was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"My main goal, as I've said before, is to get on the team when the Olympics is rolling around. I'd be keen to do that. That'd be pretty cool. Keep doing what I'm doing, and you never know,” he added.