Steve Smith is back, or so he feels! Says innings vs England was close to perfection

Steve Smith is back, or so he says. After scoring an unbeaten 80 off 77 balls vs England, Smith says that this was the best he has felt in over six years, and he felt his inning was close to perfection. Australia cruised to a six-wicket win over world champions England in the first ODI on Thursday.

The Best In 6 Years

It was an innings "close to perfection" for the former skipper. "(It) was probably the best I've felt in about six years," Smith told reporters on Friday.

"I was just in really nice positions and I felt really good. I honestly haven't felt that way in six years or so. It's been nice to score some runs in that time and we're always looking for perfection, and for me yesterday was as close to perfection as I will get," he added.

The Process

The 33-year-old revealed he has been working for the past year to get his hands and feet "in sync" in a bid to rediscover his best stance and technique.

"I've been working on a few things, it's almost been a six-month or 12-month process. At the start of last summer, I tried to get my hands back to where they were in 2015. I feel like I'm staying a bit more side-on now and I've got my feet and hands in sync together."

World Cup & Beyond

Smith featured in one game for Australia during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. He scored four runs in the match against Afghanistan.

However, in the ODI against England, Smith looked in imperious touch and was caught by the cameras mouthing "I'm back, baby" to batting partner David Warner during the innings. "(Thursday) was probably the first time I've actually had extended time in the middle with that change.

It's hard to base something on one innings but it felt as though things clicked for me as they did at the WACA (in a Test against England) in 2013. "Hopefully it's the start of a big summer," Smith added.

Smith has an average of 60 from 87 Tests with 28 centuries and 36 fifties. After the series against England, Australia will host the West Indies and South Africa.

Smith and Australia will next be in action o November 19 in the 2nd ODI vs England, which will take place in Sydney Cricket Ground.

(Inputs PTI)

