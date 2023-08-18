Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc ruled out of South Africa Tour, Mitchell Marsh to lead in ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith

Australian star players Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc have been ruled out of the complete South Africa tour as the duo have suffered injuries, Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday. Australia travel to South Africa for T20Is and ODIs as they prepare for the ODI World Cup in India. Moreover, Mitchell Marsh has been appointed the ODI captain for the series as Pat Cummins would be on the sidelines too.

It has been revealed that Smith is nursing a tendon injury to his left wrist and will be out for four weeks. Meanwhile, Starc experienced groin soreness after the WTC Final and the Ashes series. The duo are expected to be fit for the ODI World Cup in India.

Cricket Australia's chief selector George Bailey opened on the duo. "The compacted Ashes series and the World Test Championship was a heavy load for the group, and we are taking a conservative approach to the build-up to the World Cup," he said on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne added to ODI squad

Meanwhile, Smith and Starc's exit has given Marnus Labuschagne a reprieve in the ODIs. The right-hand batter has been added to Australia's ODI squad after being axed from the 50-over team when Australia named its squad for the South Africa series and an initial one for the ODI World Cup. Labuschagne has struggled for runs in the format, scoring 847 runs in 30 matches at an average of 31.

Smith Starc expected to be back for India series and ODI World Cup

Notably, Bailey expects the duo will be back in action for the three-match ODI series in India which starts from September 22 onwards. "With the World Cup the priority of the squad, it was determined on advice that it was best for Steve and Mitchell to join the group in India by which time we expect them to be fully fit and available for the Indian ODI series, plus the World Cup warm-up fixture," he added.

The Board has also made Marsh the captain for the ODIs after being promoted as the T20I captain for the Proteas series. Cummins confirmed he will not be part of the complete tour as he is recovering from a wrist fracture. Marsh will lead Australia in his absence.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

