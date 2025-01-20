Steve Smith cleared to rejoin Australia Test squad ahead of Sri Lanka series after injury scare

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith.

Australia's stand-in captain for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, Steve Smith, has been given the green signal to rejoin the squad for the training camp in Dubai.

Smith's departure for Australia's training camp ahead of the two-match away series in Sri Lanka was delayed after he picked up an elbow issue during the Big Bash League. In his one week's presence in the BBL, Smith picked the issue while throwing in the field for Sydney Sixers. He has had a history of issues with his knee.

Smith had to be operated on his right elbow in 2019 and it is the same hand that he has now picked up the issue. Smith had consultation with doctors which delayed his departure to Dubai. The rest of the Australia squad reached Dubai on Sunday, January 19 except Smith, Matt Kuhnemann and Beau Webster. Kuhnemann had also got surgery for his fractured thumb, while Webster was asked to stay for Melbourne Stars' last game of the league stage.

Smith is set to resume batting later in the week. "Smith is expected to return to batting later in the week to begin his preparation for the first Test against Sri Lanka," a CA statement said

He is set to lead the Aussies for their two-match series in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is out on paternity leave coupled with his own fitness issue. Cummins is recovering from his "increased left ankle soreness" after the Border-Gavaskar series where he had to bowl the most number of overs.

Cummins is named the skipper captain of the Australian side for the Champions trophy, however, he is not certain to play in the tournament. The Australian board is awaiting scan results and has time to amend their squad for the global 50-over tournament.

Meanwhile, Australia are hoping that spinner Kuhnemann will be able to make it for the Test series. He picked up an injury during the BBL on his non-bowling hand, however, it remains to be seen whether he can bat and field or not.

"He will remain in Australia while the surgical wound heals further," CA said. "He is planning to resume bowling this week with a view to joining the squad in Sri Lanka if he continues to progress well."