Steve Smith announces shock retirement from ODIs after Champions Trophy exit Two-time World Cup winner Steve Smith called time on his ODI career following Australia's exit from Champions Trophy 2025 after defeat to India in the semi-final. Smith represented Australia in 170 ODI matches scoring 5,800 runs while taking 28 wickets.

Stand-in Australian captain Steve Smith hung the call upon his ODI career, bringing curtains down to a 170-match stint for the national side including two World Cup wins, a day after his side's exit in the Champions Trophy. Smith, who was leading the Australian team in the absence of probably half of the first-choice players, did well with the inexperienced bowling unit to get the two-time champions to the semi-final before India flexed their collective muscles to advance to the final in Dubai.

"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it," Smith said in a release. The 35-year-old reckoned that he didn't see himself getting to the 2027 ODI World Cup and now is the time for Australia to start building the team for the 50-over tournament and for him to make way for others with Test cricket being his priority.

"Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.

"Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage," Smith added while mentioning that winning the two Cricket World Cups in 2015 and 2023 will be the highlight for him as far as his ODI career is concerned.

"There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey," Smith added, who finished his career in the 50-over format with 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96. Smith smashed 12 centuries and 35 fifties during his career, including the highest of 164 against New Zealand at the SCG in 2016.

Smith, also has 28 wickets to his name and led Australia to 32 wins in 64 matches with a winning percentage of 50.00. Smith didn't have a great time as captain in the ICC events he led Australia in 2017 and 2025, coincidentally both being Champions Trophy but he surely led Australia to memorable victories, the latest being the England clash a few days ago in Lahore and the 3-0 series win against West Indies last year in the absence of Pat Cummins.

Smith will leave a huge void in the Australian line-up, who have already hit the transition button with respect to the Test and ODI outfits with a brand new pace attack getting tested at the world stage. Smith will continue to be the main man for Australia in Tests and having done well for Sydney Sixers in the BBL and leading Washington Freedom to the MLC title last year as captain, the right-handed batter is set to be the marquee player in the Hundred for the Welsh Fire with probably an eye on the LA 2028 Olympics.