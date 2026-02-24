Steve Bucknor regrets giving Sachin Tendulkar out 22 years earlier: 'I've accepted this was mistake'

New Delhi:

Steve Bucknor had given India legend Sachin Tendulkar out controversially several times during the former Indian skipper's playing days. Bucknor, a highly respected West Indies umpire, had copped criticism from the Indian fans in the 1990s and 2000s for his notorious calls to give Tendulkar out despite those being not-outs.

Meanwhile, the West Indies umpire Bucknor has accepted one of the most famous incidents wherein he ruled the Indian legend out, highlighting that he had accepted mistakes. The incident took place during the Border-Gavaskar series 2003-04 when Tendulkar was dismissed LBW on three runs during the Brisbane Test.

Despite the ball going well over the stumps, Bucknor had ruled the Indian star out and with no reviews back then, Tendulkar had no option of reviewing it. Just as he did so many times, the former skipper walked back without questioning the call, but was shocked by the decision.

Bucknor admits he made mistakes

Meanwhile, the West Indies umpire Bucknor has accepted his mistakes. "Giving Sachin Tendulkar out leg before wicket, and it's a matter of knowing that it was a mistake, but until this day, every day, people talk about it," Bucknor, now 79, was quoted as saying in an interview with the West Indies Cricket Umpires' Association. "Why did I give him out? Was he out and so on? But then in life, mistakes happen. I have accepted that it was a mistake, and life goes on," he added.

Such was the blunder that even on-air commentator Tony Greig called it a 'dreadful decision'. "That is a dreadful decision. Have a look at this, look at the bounce and movement," Greig had said.

What was the incident about?

The flashpoint came in the first innings of the Brisbane Test when Tendulkar had just come to bat. In the form of his life, the legend was hit on his front pad on the front foot while trying to leave a back-of-a-length ball that darted into him. Bowler Jason Gillespie and the other Australians went for an appeal, and Bucknor raised his finger after a little thought.

Tendulkar was shocked but walked back quickly without any argument as the Aussies celebrated. As the replays rolled in, the ball was going way over the stumps as the Indians felt robbed.

Check the controversial decision here:

This wasn't the only decision that the Windies' legendary umpire wrongly gave. He ruled Tendulkar out two years later during a game between India and Pakistan when an Abdul Razzaq ball had gone past his bat without any contact. The Pakistani team made a lukewarm appeal, and Bucknor was convinced.

Tendulkar on Bucknor's controversial calls

Meanwhile, the Indian legend has not been impressed one bit by the shockingly wrong decisions. During an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit last year, Tendulkar was asked to speak on Bucknor. "When I am batting, give him boxing gloves to wear (so he can't raise his finger)," Tendulkar said.