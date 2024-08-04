Star Sri Lankan all-rounder ruled out from ODI series against India; Jeffrey Vandersay named replacement

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sri Lanka cricketers celebrating during the T20 game against India in Pallekele on July 27, 2024

Sri Lanka suffered yet another injury setback ahead of their second ODI match against India on Saturday, August 4. The star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out due to an injury in a major blow to Sri Lanka's preparations for the second match of the series.

Hasaranga suffered a hamstring injury while bowling in the first ODI and has been ruled out of the rest of the home series against India. The experienced spinner Jeffrey Vandersay has been named replacement and might come into Sri Lanka's playing XI on Sunday.

"Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the remainder of the ODI series, as the player has suffered an injury to his left hamstring," Sri Lanka Cricket statement said. "He experienced pain in his left hamstring while delivering the last ball of his 10th over during the first ODI. An MRI performed on the player, following this, confirmed the injury. Jeffrey Vandersay comes into the squad in place of Hasaranga."

Sri Lanka lost their star fast bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka to injuries a day before the opening match on Friday. But Hasaranga displayed a brilliant performance with three wickets and scored crucial runs to help Sri Lanka tie a 230-run score while batting first at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Mohamed Shiraz, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Khaleel Ahmed, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana.

