Friday, December 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Star Pakistani cricketer announces international retirement ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Star Pakistani cricketer announces international retirement ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The experienced batting all-rounder Imad Wasim came out of retirement in March 2024 and was part of Pakistan's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. Imad Wasim has played 55 ODIs and 75 T20I games since his international debut in May 2015.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 13, 2024 16:13 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 16:53 IST
Imad Wasim
Image Source : GETTY Pakistan cricketers during the T20I game against England in Birmingham on May 25, 2025

For the second time in his eventful career, Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday, December 13. The experienced Pakistani all-rounder confirmed that he will continue playing domestic and T20 franchise cricket and thanked his supporters with an emotional post on his X page.

The 35-year-old batting all-rounder made his international debut in May 2015 and went on to represent Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20I games. He initially retired from all forms of international cricket in November 2023 but reversed his decision in March 2024 upon the PCB's request.

Imad featured in Pakistan's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies and his last international appearance came in a T20I game against Ireland in Lauderhill on June 16. In his retirement post, the veteran cricketer revealed that representing Pakistan was the greatest honour of his life.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket," Imad Wasim wrote in his X post. "Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honour of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable.

"Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country. While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways. Thank you for everything."

Related Stories
SA vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for South Africa vs Pakistan match

SA vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for South Africa vs Pakistan match

India eye big first innings total as Border-Gavaskar Trophy moves to Brisbane

India eye big first innings total as Border-Gavaskar Trophy moves to Brisbane

IND vs AUS 3rd Test pitch report: How will surface at Gabba in Brisbane play?

IND vs AUS 3rd Test pitch report: How will surface at Gabba in Brisbane play?

Imad Wasim played for Samp Army in the recently concluded Abu Dhabi T10 League but struggled with both bat and ball throughout the tournament. At an international level, Imad scored 986 runs in 40 ODI innings and  554 runs in 50 T20I innings. With a ball, he picked 44 ODI wickets at an average of 44.47 and 73 wickets in T20Is at 21.75.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement