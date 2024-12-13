Star Pakistani cricketer announces international retirement ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan cricketers during the T20I game against England in Birmingham on May 25, 2025

For the second time in his eventful career, Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday, December 13. The experienced Pakistani all-rounder confirmed that he will continue playing domestic and T20 franchise cricket and thanked his supporters with an emotional post on his X page.

The 35-year-old batting all-rounder made his international debut in May 2015 and went on to represent Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20I games. He initially retired from all forms of international cricket in November 2023 but reversed his decision in March 2024 upon the PCB's request.

Imad featured in Pakistan's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies and his last international appearance came in a T20I game against Ireland in Lauderhill on June 16. In his retirement post, the veteran cricketer revealed that representing Pakistan was the greatest honour of his life.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket," Imad Wasim wrote in his X post. "Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honour of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable.

"Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country. While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways. Thank you for everything."

Imad Wasim played for Samp Army in the recently concluded Abu Dhabi T10 League but struggled with both bat and ball throughout the tournament. At an international level, Imad scored 986 runs in 40 ODI innings and 554 runs in 50 T20I innings. With a ball, he picked 44 ODI wickets at an average of 44.47 and 73 wickets in T20Is at 21.75.