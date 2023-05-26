Stampede-like situation arises as fans fight to collect IPL 2023 final tickets offline in Ahmedabad | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Fans fight to collect tickets

IPL 2023 is inching towards its final stage as Qualifier 2 is set to be played on Friday between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. The team that wins the eagerly-awaited thriller will face Chennai Super Kings in the final on May 28, Sunday. Both Qualifier 2 and the summit clash are scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. However, fans are finding it very difficult to collect the tickets for both games.

Ahead of the match between GT and MI, fans gathered in large numbers outside the stadium to collect the tickets, and a stampede-like situation got created. In the videos that surfaced on social media, some fans were even seen fighting with each other to get their hands on the tickets.

In a video going viral on social media, it can be clearly seen that many fans were injured during the scuffle and some women are also seen screaming. An official statement from BCCI and IPL is yet to come on the incident.

What is the reason for the chaos?

Tickets for these matches are available online, but according to the rule, it has been made necessary to get online ticket slips from the counter at the stadium. Moreover, according to reports only one counter is kept open for the same. Due to this, there was a lot of crowd flocking outside the venue which has a huge seating capacity to accommodate around 132,000 spectators. And therefore such a situation and chaos got arose.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match:

When it comes to the upcoming qualifier 2, it is expected to be nothing less than a nail-biter with two strong sides fighting for a place in the final. Both teams have faced each other three times in the tournament so far. While Mumbai have won two matches, Gujarat managed to win just one game. But whether they will be able to level the scores in the upcoming game, is something to watch out for.

