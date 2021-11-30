Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Streaming 1st Test Day 2: When and where to watch SL vs WI Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/ERANGA JAYAWARDENA West Indies bowler Jason Holder (2nd left) unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Sri Lankan batsman Pathum Nissanka as non-striker Dimuth Karunaratne watches on during Day one of 2nd Test in Galle on Monday.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2

Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 61 to get Sri Lanka off to a good start Monday on the first day of the second test against the West Indies as the hosts reached 113-1 at stumps. The play was suspended because of bad light in the 35th over. Nissanka, who completed his third Test half-century, and captain Dimuth Karunaratne shared 106 runs for the first wicket.

