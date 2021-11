Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/ERANGA JAYAWARDENA Sri Lankan batsman Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the day one of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

SL vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 2: Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Match Updates from Galle

Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 61 to get Sri Lanka off to a good start Monday on the first day of the second test against the West Indies as the hosts reached 113-1 at stumps.

The play was suspended because of bad light in the 35th over. Nissanka, who completed his third Test half-century, and captain Dimuth Karunaratne shared 106 runs for the first wicket.