Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch the first game in India?

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are all set to face each other in a three-match ODI series from November 13 onwards with the first game slated to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. After sharing the spoils 1-1 in the two-match series, the two teams will look to put their best foot forward in the ODI series.

While the teams will leave no stone unturned in the series, both teams have different aims for the future. New Zealand are looking to build their team for the upcoming Champions Trophy, while Sri Lanka have failed to qualify for the eight-team tournament after finishing ninth in the ODI World Cup 2023.

New Zealand have not played a single ODI since December 2023 since facing Bangladesh in a home ODI series. Sri Lanka have played many more and have achieved good heights under the new coach Sanath Jayasuriya. They have played five series and have won four of them. The only loss they suffered was against Bangladesh.

New Zealand will be without Lockie Ferguson for the three ODIs as he has been ruled out due to a calf injury. Meanwhile, the Lankan Lions will be missing Wanindu Hasaranga, who is out of the series due to a hamstring injury.

Ahead of the series, here are the live-streaming details of the first ODI.

When will the SL vs NZ 1st ODI take place?

The SL vs NZ 1st ODI will take place on November 13 at 2:30 PM IST

Where will the SL vs NZ 1st ODI take place?

The opening game between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will take place at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

Where to watch the SL vs NZ 1st ODI on TV in India?

Fans can watch the SL vs NZ 1st ODI on TV at the Sony Sports Network in India

Where to watch the SL vs NZ 1st ODI online in India?

Fans can watch the SL vs NZ 1st ODI online at Fancode and SonyLIV app in India

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wk), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young