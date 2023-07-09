Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: When and where to watch WC Qualifiers 2023 Final live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ICC TWITTER Sri Lanka will be up against the Netherlands in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers

33 matches and 21 days later, a tournament that started with 10 teams is now one game away from its conclusion with two sides, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, who confirmed their spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be up against each other in the final. The tournament saw some of the most thrilling games, with less fancied sides punching above their weight while the mighty West Indies disappointed big time as they lost to Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, Scotland and Sri Lanka as their downward slide in white-ball cricket continued.

The Netherlands, Zimbabwe and Scotland were outstanding in the tournament running the big teams close and upsetting some of the stronger opponents. Scotland and Zimbabwe will feel unlucky to not have qualified since it's just a 10-team tournament but they will be proud of their efforts. While Sri Lanka were expected to be one of the teams to make it to the World Cup, the Dutch toppled the Scots as they pulled off a heist to chase down 278 runs in just 42.5 overs.

The Netherlands lost one of their Super Six games to Sri Lanka which they should have won and will be hoping to avenge the loss and finish what they started.

When and where to watch World Cup Qualifiers 2023 final, SL vs NED on TV and streaming in India?

The World Cup 2023 qualifiers final will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Sunday, July 9 at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The final of the World Cup qualifiers will be live on Star Sports on TV and live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Shariz Ahmad, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes

