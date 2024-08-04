India vs Sri Lanka weather report: Will rain play spoilsport during 2nd ODI in Colombo?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

After a thrilling first ODI which witnessed a tied affair, Sri Lanka and India are all set to square off against each other in the 2nd game of the three-match series on Sunday, August 4, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India must be disappointed after the conclusion of the first ODI as they were inches away from taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Skipper Rohit Sharma felt that the target of 230 was "gettable" and at one stage it was India's game to lose. He mentioned that the batters needed to take more responsibility during the run chase.

"The scores are gettable, you have to bat well to get that. We batted well in patches, there was no consistent momentum. We started well but knew the game would start once spin comes on. We lost a few wickets and fell behind. Came back through the stand between Axar and Rahul. Disappointed to not get 1 run with 14 balls, but won't read too much," said Rohit during the post-match presentation.

"The bite was there at the start and then the ball became softer as the seam wore off. It was not a game where you can play your shots, had to apply yourself and dig in. Proud of how we fought, was important to hold our nerve."

Notably, Sri Lanka are going through a period of transition and need the result of the ongoing series to go in their favour. Charith Asalanka was proactive as captain in the first game and took a brave call to introduce himself into the attack to bowl the final over.

However, with India pretty much playing their best XI, the challenge is going to be extremely tough for Sri Lanka. The injury to Wanindu Hasaranga has made matters worse for them.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Weather Report

As per Accuweather, there is a 57% chance of rain at the start of the game. While it gets reduced to 40% by 9 PM there are chances of rain interrupting the contest the entire day. Significantly, the ground staff at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is diligent and the venue has an excellent drainage system.