Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live: When and where to watch SL vs BAN ODI series live on TV and streaming in India? Bangladesh will be keen to turn their fortunes around in ODIs after a dismal show over the past year, while Sri Lanka will look to build on a decent outing in the format in the last 12 months, especially at home as the two teams lock horns in a three-match series.

Colombo:

Bangladesh will be beginning the road to recovery as far as their health in ODI cricket is concerned against Sri Lanka in a three-match series. Sri Lanka, incidentally, was the opposition when Bangladesh last won an ODI series 16 months ago and the visitors last won a game in the format eight months ago against Afghanistan. The West Indies series was winless and the less said about the Champions Trophy campaign, the better. Hence, to begin the retrieval, the first job for the board was to appoint a new captain in Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Mehidy has a challenging job on his hands but if pulled off, there's only way up from where Bangladesh find themselves. Litton Das has returned and so have the experienced fast bowlers in Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman. For Sri Lanka, on the other hand, too, the white-ball regulars have returned for the three-match series and amid the Test transition, Charith Asalanka and Co will want to continue the majestic run in the format from the last year where they beat India, New Zealand and the West Indies at home.

When and where to watch SL vs BAN ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will kick off in Colombo on Wednesday, July 2, at 2:30 PM IST. The first two matches will take place at Colombo RPS on July 2 and 5 before the series closes out in Kandy on July 8. The SL vs BAN series will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network on TV and the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud