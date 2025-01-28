Sri Lanka vs Australia: Schedule, squads, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith and Dhananjaya de Silva

Sri Lanka will host Australia for a two-match Test and ODI series, starting January 29 in Galle. Following a 3-1 series win over India, Australia have qualified for the finals of the World Test Championship and the series against Sri Lanka is just a mere formality. However, Sri Lanka will be more than determined and beating them at home has never been an easy task.

Captain Pat Cummins will miss the series owing to an ankle injury while Josh Hazlewood is yet to recover. Steve Smith will be leading the side in the two Tests. Meanwhile, Australia have confirmed that Travis Head will be opening the batting alongside Usman Khawaja. Sam Konstas, who showed glimpses of his class in the India series will be dropped in the batting order. Josh Inglis is also in the reckoning and can replace Alex Carey.

The surface in Galle traditionally favours the spinners. For the same reason, the visitors are likely to play three spinners in their playing XI. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have been tremendous since Sanath Jayasuriya has taken up the role of the head coach. Under his guidance, the Dhananjaya de Silva-led side showed the right character and never backed out of a challenge. With some big names missing from the Australian squad, the Lankan Lions will be hoping to clinch the series at home.

Here's all you need to know about SL vs AUS series:

Schedule

1st Test - January 29 to February 02: 10 AM IST

2nd Test - February 06 to February 10: 10 AM IST

Both Test matches will be played at Galle International Stadium in Galle

1st ODI - February 12: 9:30 AM IST

2nd ODI - February 14: 9:30 AM

Colombo will host both the ODIs.

Squads

Sri Lanka - Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Pathum Nissanka, Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Udara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake

Australia - Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann, Scott Boland, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Sam Konstas

ODI squads are yet to be announced.

Live Telecast:

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the series.

Live Stream:

Fans can catch the action live on Sony Liv and FanCode.