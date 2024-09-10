Sri Lanka interim coach Sanath Jayasuriya chooses which Oval win between 1998 and 2024 was greater

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dhananjaya de Silva and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Former batter Sanath Jayasuriya has been a part of Sri Lanka's historic wins at The Oval both in 1998 and in 2024. In that game in 1998, he had struck a double century in the first innings and an unbeaten 24 in the second to take his team to a sensational ten-wicket win over the Alec Stewart-led side. Now, he was the interim coach of the team in their eight-wicket win over the Three Lions.

The former opening batter Jayasuriya highlighted both those wins. "About 27 years ago we won here, under Arjuna (Ranatunga). Murali (Muthiah Muralidaran) got about 16 wickets, I got a double-hundred, and Aravinda [de Silva] got 150. It's a place we'll never forget - The Oval," Jayasuriya stated.

"But these guys played in different conditions altogether. It was tough conditions, with the grass, the weather, and everything was cloudy and cold. All credit to these boys. The fielders fielded well and the batsmen took responsibility in the second innings," he narrated.

The Lankan Lions went with a four-pronged pace attack featuring the likes of Asitha Fernando, Milan Rathnayake, Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Kumara. They were instrumental in the team's win, inflicting a massive collapse in England's second innings. Jayasuriya heaped praise on the pacers.

"It's the first time we went with four fast bowlers, and we went with that because of the conditions here, and all of them went beyond 100% in their efforts," Jayasuriya said. "It's a joy to talk about them. Our second-innings bowling was remarkable - they stuck to the plan and got them out in under 35 overs, all out for a little more than 150.

"The attitude Lahiru Kumara brought to the middle is what I expected - I wanted him to show as much of that as possible in the middle. That's how we need to play cricket. He bowled an excellent line and length.

"Asitha Fernando was outstanding right through the series. Rathnayake was really good as a newcomer - he bowled really well. Vishwa Fernando - the way he bowled in the second innings is absolutely what we wanted," he said.

Pathum Nissanka made a blistering 127 from just 124 balls to take the Lankan Lions to the 233-run target. "Pathum couldn't play Tests for a few years because of injuries, but he's been doing well in T20s and one-dayers," Jayasuriya said. "He played his natural game here, and I love to see him doing that. Even the non-strikers can play their natural game when Pathum plays like that. It's good to see him play good cricket in all three versions," he added.