Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood resigns citing personal reasons after T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka captain Chris Silverwood

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood has stepped down from his position of head coach of the cricket team. He has cited the need to spend time with family as his reason for resigning from the helm. Notably, Sri Lanka didn't perform well in the T20 World Cup 2024 knocking out of in the first round itself from the group that had South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal.

They lost to South Africa and Bangladesh while their game against Nepal got washed out. Their only win in the tournament came against the Netherlands in their final group stage game by when they were out of the mega event. Coming back to Silverwood, he feels, the time is now to return to his family and spend time with them. He also thanked the players, board and the support staff for all the support during his tenure at the helm.

"Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together. I would like to thank the players, coaches, backroom staff, and management of the SLC for their support during my time in Sri Lanka. Without your support, none of the success would have been possible.

"It has been a real honour for me to be part of Sri Lanka Cricket and I will be taking away many fond memories," Silverwood said according to SLC media release. One of the most memorable performances during Silverwood's tenure for Sri Lanka remains their Asia Cup win in 2022 beating Pakistan in the final. They also made it to the final of 50-over Asia Cup the very next year before losing to India in the title clash.

At the same time, Sri Lanka also defeated Australia in the ODI series at home and won against Bangladesh in two Test series away from home.