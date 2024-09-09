Sri Lanka end 10-year-long drought against England with Pathum Nissanka's sensational ton at Oval

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pathum Nissanka and Angelo Mathews.

Sri Lanka ended their 10-year-long wait of winning a Test match against England as Pathum Nissanka's sensational hundred guided them home at The Oval. Sri Lanka have won their first Test against the Three Lions since beating them at Lord's in June 2014.

With this win, the Lankan Lions have denied the Three Lions a summer sweep which they last achieved in 2004. While England have clinched the series 2-1, Sri Lanka can take solace in winning the final Test against a pretty strong English team.

England's summer sweep of 2004 came under Michael Vaughan's captaincy when the Three Lions had won all seven Test matches in the summer, beating West Indies and New Zealand for a combined 7-0.

The Three Lions had white-washed West Indies earlier in July in a three-match series and after beating the Lankan Lions in the first two Tests, they were looking for a 6-0 summer sweep. But that did not materialise with the Lankan Lions' special effort at the Oval.

Nissanka, Matthews take Sri Lanka home

Nissanka's brilliant hundred and Angelo Mathews' experience paved the way for Sri Lanka to chase down the 219-run target on Day 4 of the Test match. Nissanka brought up his second Test ton, playing a blistering knock of 127 from 124 balls laced with 13 fours and two sixes. Mathews played a brilliant second fiddle in the 111-run partnership for the third wicket and scored 32 from 61 deliveries.

England's collapses hurt them big

England were cruising at 191/3 in the first innings after being put into bat. Captain Ollie Pope finally turned down his critics with a 154-run knock but the hosts suffered a collapse. Despite being in a position of going over 450, they were bowled out for 321.

The visitors came close to the hosts with Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis putting in a late rescue after being at 93/5 at one stage. The two notched a 129-run stand for the 7th wicket as Sri Lanka made 263, trailing by 58.

The hosts could not make much of their lead as they collapsed again. The English side managed to make only 156 with Jamie Smith's 67 being the only major highlight.