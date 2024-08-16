Sri Lanka Cricket suspends star wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella for doping violation in LPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella celebrating during the Test match against Australia in Galle on August 11, 2022

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) suspended the experienced wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella indefinitely after a doping violation on Friday, August 16. Niroshan failed a doping test in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League 2024 and has been suspended from all forms of cricket.

The 31-year-old cricketer last played an international game in a Test match against New Zealand in March 2023. He was part of the T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this year but failed to make an appearance.

Niroshan captained Galle Marvels in the recent LPL 2024 and led them to the finals. The SLC confirmed that the veteran wicketkeeper failed a doping test conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA).

"The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice," the SLC media release said. "The test, which was conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, is part of SLC's ongoing commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport.

"This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, is aimed at ensuring that cricket remains free from the influence of prohibited substances. SLC, together with the Ministry of Sports and SLADA, conducts these tests during domestic tournaments randomly to safeguard the sport against anti-doping violations."

