Friday, August 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sri Lanka Cricket suspends star wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella for doping violation in LPL 2024

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends star wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella for doping violation in LPL 2024

"The test, which was conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, is part of SLC's ongoing commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport," the SLC statement said.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2024 20:08 IST
Niroshan Dickwella suspension
Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella celebrating during the Test match against Australia in Galle on August 11, 2022

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) suspended the experienced wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella indefinitely after a doping violation on Friday, August 16. Niroshan failed a doping test in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League 2024 and has been suspended from all forms of cricket.

The 31-year-old cricketer last played an international game in a Test match against New Zealand in March 2023. He was part of the T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this year but failed to make an appearance. 

Niroshan captained Galle Marvels in the recent LPL 2024 and led them to the finals. The SLC confirmed that the veteran wicketkeeper failed a doping test conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA).

"The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice," the SLC media release said. "The test, which was conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, is part of SLC's ongoing commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport.

"This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, is aimed at ensuring that cricket remains free from the influence of prohibited substances. SLC, together with the Ministry of Sports and SLADA, conducts these tests during domestic tournaments randomly to safeguard the sport against anti-doping violations."

Related Stories
Wiaan Mulder, Dane Piedt help South Africa sneak ahead of West Indies as 17 wickets fall on Day 1

Wiaan Mulder, Dane Piedt help South Africa sneak ahead of West Indies as 17 wickets fall on Day 1

Delhi Premier League 2024 Live: When and where to watch all DPL matches for free online and on TV?

Delhi Premier League 2024 Live: When and where to watch all DPL matches for free online and on TV?

Out-of-favour Indian star smashes century in Buchi Babu tournament with back-to-back sixes | WATCH

Out-of-favour Indian star smashes century in Buchi Babu tournament with back-to-back sixes | WATCH

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement