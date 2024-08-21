Sri Lanka announce playing XI for Manchester Test against England, pacer Rathnayake to make his debut

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka have named their playing XI for the first Test against England

Sri Lanka confirmed their playing XI for the first Test against England to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester starting Wednesday, August 21. Dhananjaya de Silva will be leading a side with a weakened pace attack given the likes of Dushmantha Chameera are injured and hence, Milan Rathnayake will be making his debut in the three-match series opener on Wednesday.

Prabath Jayasuriya will be the lone spinner with captain Dhananjaya and Kamindu Mendis sharing the duties with their part-time spin abilities. Captain Dhananjaya rued the lack of warm-up matches in England to get accustomed to the conditions but hoped that Ben Stokes' absence works in their favour.

“He is the balance of their side,” said De Silva during a pre-match press conference at Old Trafford on Tuesday. "He’s the key player for them, when it comes to bowling, batting, everything," Sri Lankan captain said while mentioning that it will be tough for someone like Dan Lawrence, who will stand in for Zak Crawley as the opener with the latter out due to his finger injury.

"A new guy (Lawrence) comes in to play... there will be pressure on him, coming back into the side to open in these conditions," de Silva added. The engine room for Sri Lanka in the middle, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal will be key for the visitors if they have to challenge England in their own backyard.

A few crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points are at stake too for Sri Lanka given they have to win six out of their nine matches remaining in the current cycle. A whitewash would push Sri Lanka to a must-win position.

Sri Lanka playing XI for first Test against England: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando