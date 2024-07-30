Sri Lanka announce ODI squad for India series; Asalanka named captain in 50-over as well, replaces Mendis

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Charith Asalanka has officially taken over as white-ball captain for Sri Lanka in both the shorter formats

Sri Lanka have named their 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series against India with Charith Asalanka set to continue as captain in the 50-over format as well. Kusal Mendis, who was named the ODI captain after Sri Lanka's World Cup 2023 debacle, has been removed following their 1-2 series loss to Bangladesh in March earlier this year and hence, Asalanka, who recently succeeded Wanindu Hasaranga as captain in T20Is, has been handed the responsibility in both white-ball formats now.

Opening batter Nishan Madushanka has earned his maiden ODI call-up after doing well in Test matches for Sri Lanka. Madushanka, who made his debut for Sri Lanka in red-ball cricket in April 2023, averages 42 in eight matches thus far and the team management would hope for more of the same from the 24-year-old in ODIs as well.

Off-spinner Akila Dananjaya and all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne have been recalled while Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva continued to be omitted from the ODI side. All-rounder Janith Liyanage, who scored a century against Bangladesh in the third ODI, has kept his place and might be groomed as a middle-order batter, who can bowl a bit.

The three-match series begins on Friday, August 2 with the games to follow on Sunday, August 4 and Wednesday 7 being the series finale.

For India, the seniors Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are set to return with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer being also named in the ODI squad. Harshit Rana too will join the rest of the side following his maiden ODI call-up alongside Riyan Parag, who has given a good account of himself in the T20Is.

Sri Lanka's ODI squad for India series: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando