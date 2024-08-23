Friday, August 23, 2024
     
Sri Lanka announce a rare 6-day Test as part of the two-match series against New Zealand in September

A rest day in Test matches returns as Sri Lanka announced their two-match home Test series against New Zealand in September. The two-match series forms part of the World Test Championship and both teams will be keen to get into the reckoning for the final of the current cycle.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2024 13:27 IST
Sri Lanka will host New Zealand in a six-day Test match in
Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka will host New Zealand in a six-day Test match in Galle next month

A six-day Test! Sri Lanka announced a rare six-day Test match against New Zealand with a rest day in between for Presidential Election of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka' on September 21. The first Test of the two-match series in Galle kicks off on September 18 but after three days of play, if the game is still on, will resume a day after on September 22. This is the first time a Test match is being played with a rest day in between in more than a decade, and the first time in Sri Lanka since 2001.

More to follow...

