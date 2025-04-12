SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match Sunrisers Hyderabad had some time off after four consecutive defeats and will be keen to turn their campaign around as they take on the Punjab Kings at their home ground in Hyderabad. Kings, on the other hand, are coming off a win against the Chennai Super Kings and would hope to continue the run.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be keen to restart their campaign after tough losses, four in a row, following a win in their IPL 2025 opening encounter. SRH have undergone power failure multiple times in the last four games and this break would have done them good as they just need to rethink their approach and strategy with the bat as the lack of runs has also exposed their bowling attack, which isn't thin but has looked like that in the last few games.

On the other hand, there are Punjab Kings, who came back to the winning run after suffering a loss against the Rajasthan Royals. There will be eyes on Priyansh Arya after the fastest century by an uncapped player in IPL history, which he hit in the last game as the Kings get on a run. If it's a typical Hyderabad wicket, not just SRH, the Punjab Kings batters will also enjoy the true bounce on the surface.

SRH will hope to get some runs from their top-order, which hasn't clicked since the Rajasthan Royals game and hence, Punjab Kings bowlers will have an opportunity to dent them early once again. Sunrisers wouldn't want to have a slow wicket at home, which they had against GT and paid heavy price and a belter would suit their line-up more than a two-paced wicket.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 27, SRH vs PBKS

Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Ayush Badoni, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Marco Jansen

Probable Playing XIIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur/Vijaykumar Vyshak