SRH vs DC pitch report: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad play for IPL 2025? Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Delhi Capitals in match 55 of the Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. For the Pat Cummins-led side, all the remaining games are must-win for them, while Delhi will be hoping to bounce back after two consecutive losses.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Delhi Capitals in match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 5. In the last edition of the competition, SRH defied odds, played an aggressive brand of cricket to qualify for the final. This year, the Pat Cummins-led side followed the same template but things haven’t went in their favour.

They have won only three out of 10 matches this season and are on the verge of being eliminated from the playoffs race. The remaining four matches are do-or-die for the team and even if they win all those, there’s no guarantee of SRH qualifying for the playoffs. After a win against Chennai Super Kings, the players enjoyed a mini vacation in the Maldives, but upon returning, they suffered a defeat to Gujarat Titans. However, Abhishek Sharma's return to form is a positive sign for them.

Delhi, on the other hand, have won six out of their 10 matches and are fifth on the points table. The Axar Patel-led side has been one of the teams to beat this season, but is currently out of the top four due to consecutive defeats to KKR and RCB. The team will be hoping to bounce back from the setback as a win over Hyderabad can give them the push to move to the playoffs zone.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Pitch Report

In 2024, the surface was tailor-made for the batters to succeed. It was known to be a high-scoring ground. However, things have slightly changed this season. It still remains a high-scoring ground, but difficult to breach 240 runs, which became common last year. 190-210 is a par score this season. Bowling first will be ideal as dew can play a part in the second innings of the match.