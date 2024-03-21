SRH's newly-appointed captain Pat Cummins urges troops to make 'really aggressive start' to IPL 2024 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SRH/X Pat Cummins.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) newly-appointed captain Pat Cummins has urged his team to get off to "a really aggressive start" to the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cummins affirmed that SRH's planning for their opening encounter of IPL 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders is well on course in a video posted by SRH on their 'X' account.

For the unversed, Cummins was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the past and hence SRH can benefit from his experience of playing for KKR.

"A bit of planning to go and then just want to get off to a really good start. T20s are hard. Kolkata's a good team, but I just want to see a really aggressive start to the season," said Cummins.

"I mean, the plans are, you know, I work really closely with the guys that I don't know too well…get to know them. Get to know what they need from me out in the middle. And then work with coaches and what they want to see out of me as well as a player," added Cummins.

Cummins feels that the squad has a great mix of youth and experience and that can work in favour of the side during the season. He also mentioned that he is "super excited" to see guys like Abhishek (Sharma) and Umran Malik.

"I think we've got a great mix. We've got a couple more experienced guys like Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). Obviously, Aiden Markram was captain last year. But we've got some exciting young talent.

"I'm super excited to see guys like Abhishek (Sharma), Umran Malik, these guys I've only seen a little bit of but super excited. So, I think fans should be pretty pumped for the season ahead," said Cummins.

Sunrisers will take on Kolkata in their campaign opener at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 23.