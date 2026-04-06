SRH likely to write to BCCI over controversial calls in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to write to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the recent controversies in the Indian Premier League 2026, a report in Cricbuzz stated. The latest addition to their grievance list was the Avesh Khan incident during their clash against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, April 6.

The incident took place at the end of the SRH vs LSG fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. With one needed off two balls, LSG captain Rishabh Pant hit one down the ground for a four with the field up and inside the 30-yard circle. LSG speedster Avesh Khan was near the team dugout outside the boundary and hit the ball back with his bat as the ball raced towards him. SRH were not happy with the act.

It was seen that the ball had not crossed the boundary line when Avesh hit it, with some fans wanting SRH to be awarded five penalty runs for Avesh's act. However, there is little support for this, as there was no fielder near the boundary line and the ball was well on its way to the boundary. The report added that an umpire also claimed that there was no case of penalty runs being given to SRH.

SRH unhappy over other incidents too

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers are not happy with the controversial catches of Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma during their games against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

Klaasen was dismissed by Romario Shepherd when Phil Salt took a catch at deep mid-wicket with his body close to the boundary cushion behind him. Another debatable catch was of Abhishek, who was caught out by Varun Chakravarthy off Blessing Muzarabani. Charavarthy took Abhishek's catch at deep square leg; however, it was debatable whether his hands were completely under the ball. The umpires deemed it out as Abhishek walked off fuming.