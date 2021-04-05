Spin wizard! MJ Swepson turns it crazy like Shane Warne; leaves batsman stunned

Monday, April 05, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: April 05, 2021 13:18 IST
Australian leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson attracted everyone's attention back in 2018 when he made his international debut over his bowling style that closely imitated Shane Warne. However, the wrist spinner, despite resemblance with the legendary Warne, has failed to impress at the big stage and managed seven wickets in his four T20I outings with the latest recently against India during the famous Team India tour Down Under.

However, on Monday the 27-year-old spinner showed his potential when he turned the ball from the actual trajectory by quite a distance; leaving everyone stunned including the batsman, who couldn't help but see his stumps being rattled from a delivery that pitched way outside his off stumps.

The incident happened during Day 3 of the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Queensland. Swepson, turning out for Queensland, stunned left-handed Dan Hughes (16 runs) to provide the first wicket of the second innings to his side.

