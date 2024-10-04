SA-W vs WI-W: South Africa vs West Indies head-to-head record ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES SA-W vs WI-W: South Africa vs West Indies.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is picking up steam gradually and the second day of the marquee event is all set to witness a blockbuster clash between the runner-ups of the previous edition South Africa and the winners of the 2016 edition West Indies.

Both teams are evenly matched and therefore the encounter will be a mouthwatering one. South Africa are coming into the contest on the back of consecutive losses in their warm-up games. They got bowled out for a paltry 92 against White Ferns and got hammered by eight wickets.

Their second loss came at the hands of India when they failed to chase down 145 and fell short by 28 runs at the end. Coincidentally, West Indies suffered the same fate as they lost their first game against India by 20 runs and then got comprehensively beaten by Australia by 35 runs.

Both teams have charismatic leaders. Laura Wolvaardt and Hayley Matthews have had a tough initiation to captaincy and therefore the T20 World Cup is an opportunity for them to improve their record.

Wolvaardt has won seven out of the 19 T20Is in which she has led South Africa whereas Matthews has won 13 out of the 32 T20Is as captain of West Indies.

South Africa women vs West Indies women head-to-head record in T20Is

West Indies have a dominant record against South Africa in T20Is. Windies have won 14 out of the 22 matches that they have played against Proteas. South Africa have only beaten West Indies seven times in T20Is while one game couldn't yield a result.

South Africa squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton