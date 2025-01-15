South Africa suffer major injury blow as star bowler ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South African bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

South Africa suffered a big injury blow ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, January 15. The star bowler Anrich Nortje was ruled out from the ongoing SA20 tournament and the Champions Trophy 2025 with a back injury.

The 31-year-old right-arm pacer was the surprise inclusion in the Proteas squad which was announced on January 13. Nortje last played international cricket in T20 World Cup 2024 and his last ODI appearance came against Australia in September 2023.

Nortje recently returned to action in the SA20 2025 but didn't feature in any of Pretoria Capitals' opening games due to a toe injury suffered in the nets during Pakistan series last month. However, he was supposed to feature in the closing stages of the tournament but a fresh back injury is set to rule him out for the longer period.

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa are expected to announce Nortje's replacement in the upcoming days. The fit-again Gerald Coetzee is likely to beat the likes of the injured duo of Lizaad Williams and Nandre Burger and the rising youngster Kwena Maphaka to replace Nortje in South Africa's squad for the Champions Trophy.

Notably, Nortje's career has been plagued with various injuries which forced him to miss out on the ICC ODI World Cups in 2023 and 2019 after being picked in the squad. South Africa boast Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder in their pace bowling attack for the Champions Trophy.

South Africa are also due to play against Pakistan and New Zealand in the ODI tri-series starting on February 8. The Proteas will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Afghanistan on February 21 in Karachi.

South Africa squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Temba Bavuma (C), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje (ruled out), Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen.